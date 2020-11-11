HistoryMaker Homes announces new hires

HistoryMaker Homes recently hired two new executives — Matt Wiggins as Chief Financial Officer and Bruce Pine as Director of Land Acquisition.

Wiggins will oversee all financial operations of the family-owned Grapevine company. He was formerly a senior director of finance and accounting at Leon Capital Group. He also served in several positions with Ernst & Young. At both companies, Wiggins was involved in the real estate market.

“The broad scope of Matt’s expertise positions him as the perfect choice to manage our finances as we continue our ongoing expansion within the Houston and D-FW markets,” said Lane Wright, HistoryMaker Homes President.

Pine has decades-long experience in land acquisition and development, working for a number of well-known builders. Most recently, he was director of land acquisition for CB Jeni/Normandy Homes. For HistoryMaker, he will focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

“We are extremely lucky to have someone as experienced and well-known in our industry as Bruce join our team,” Wright said. “He will be a definite asset as we continue to grow our residential development projects.”

HistoryMaker develops many of the communities in which it builds, including Chapin Village and Lake Vista Ranch in Fort Worth, Twin Hills in Arlington, Brentwood Place Townhomes in Denton, The Landing at Providence and Liberty at Providence in Providence, Auburndale in McKinney, Cloverleaf Crossing Townhomes in Mesquite, and Greywood Heights in Van Alstyne.

The builder has seen an increase in home sales this year, Wright said, already matching the total number of homes it sold in 2019.

One of the state’s largest homebuilders, HistoryMaker Homes builds in more than 1,000 homes annually in 36 Texas communities. It is ranked No. 57 on Builder magazine’s list of the top homebuilders in the nation.

www.historymaker.com