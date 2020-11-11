72.6 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Real Estate HistoryMaker Homes announces new hires
Real EstateResidential

HistoryMaker Homes announces new hires

By FWBP Staff
white love you led light signage
Photo by Katherine Hood on Unsplash

Other News

Nonprofit

Greater Fort Worth Builders Association helps Navy Veteran and civil servant

FWBP Staff -
Greater Fort Worth Builders Association (GFWBA) joined forces with Cowtown Warriors to...
Read more
Business

Rally fades on Wall Street, pulling indexes below records

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and KEN SWEET AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday,...
Read more
Sports

Williams looks for improvement from Aggies in second season

AP News -
By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer Texas A&M was expected to be among the worst teams in the Southeastern...
Read more
Real Estate

HistoryMaker Homes announces new hires

FWBP Staff -
HistoryMaker Homes recently hired two new executives — Matt Wiggins as Chief Financial Officer and Bruce Pine as Director of Land...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

HistoryMaker Homes recently hired two new executives — Matt Wiggins as Chief Financial Officer and Bruce Pine as Director of Land Acquisition.

Wiggins will oversee all financial operations of the family-owned Grapevine company. He was formerly a senior director of finance and accounting at Leon Capital Group. He also served in several positions with Ernst & Young. At both companies, Wiggins was involved in the real estate market.
“The broad scope of Matt’s expertise positions him as the perfect choice to manage our finances as we continue our ongoing expansion within the Houston and D-FW markets,” said Lane Wright, HistoryMaker Homes President.

Pine has decades-long experience in land acquisition and development, working for a number of well-known builders. Most recently, he was director of land acquisition for CB Jeni/Normandy Homes. For HistoryMaker, he will focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

“We are extremely lucky to have someone as experienced and well-known in our industry as Bruce join our team,” Wright said. “He will be a definite asset as we continue to grow our residential development projects.”
HistoryMaker develops many of the communities in which it builds, including Chapin Village and Lake Vista Ranch in Fort Worth, Twin Hills in Arlington, Brentwood Place Townhomes in Denton, The Landing at Providence and Liberty at Providence in Providence, Auburndale in McKinney, Cloverleaf Crossing Townhomes in Mesquite, and Greywood Heights in Van Alstyne.
The builder has seen an increase in home sales this year, Wright said, already matching the total number of homes it sold in 2019.

One of the state’s largest homebuilders, HistoryMaker Homes builds in more than 1,000 homes annually in 36 Texas communities. It is ranked No. 57 on Builder magazine’s list of the top homebuilders in the nation.
www.historymaker.com

Home Page | HistoryMaker HomesHome Page | HistoryMaker Homeswww.historymaker.com
close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleTop 100: Thank You!
Next articleWilliams looks for improvement from Aggies in second season

Latest News

Nonprofit

Greater Fort Worth Builders Association helps Navy Veteran and civil servant

FWBP Staff -
Greater Fort Worth Builders Association (GFWBA) joined forces with Cowtown Warriors to...
Read more
Real Estate

Denton ranch land acquired for residential development

FWBP Staff -
Grapevine-based Zena Land Development acquired 147 acres, south of Denton proper on Bonnie Brae and Allred Road from the McCutchin family. The...
Read more
Business

D.R. Horton reports 4Q, year-end results that beat expectations

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $829 million.
Read more
Commerical

TCU’s Roxo aiding Fort Worth nonprofits, others

Neetish Basnet -
Southside Preservation Hall, the sprawling red-brick complex at the corner of Lipscomb Street and Maddox Avenue, is a preeminent setting in Near...
Read more
Commerical

Trinity Coffee House takes over Craftwork Coffee site in The Foundry District

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth entrepreneurs Sam and Jennifer Demel (38 & Vine; The Demel Group) added a new business to their North Texas portfolio,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101