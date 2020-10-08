86.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 8, 2020
HKS expands senior living practice with additions from D2 Architecture

By FWBP Staff
person drafting on blueprint
Photo by Daniel McCullough on Unsplash

Dallas-based HKS, the global design leader, announced Oct. 7 it has expanded its Senior Living Practice with the addition of senior living specialists David Dillard, FAIA; Grant Warner, AIA; Siobhan Farvardin Winfrey, AIA; and Keith Wilson, AIA, all formerly with D2 Architecture of Dallas. The remaining D2 staff will be joining HKS in the coming months as projects in progress are completed.

“The senior living market is poised for tremendous innovation and growth, and the addition of this team to our firm adds top talent to our bench,” said HKS Global Director, Kirk Teske. “David and his team have a deep knowledge of the senior living practice area as well as excellent client relationships and an enviable portfolio of completed projects that run the gamut from intimate residential communities to high-rise towers. Increasingly our commercial/mixed-use, education, health and hospitality clients are looking to expand their real estate portfolios and investment in this growing market segment. We want to partner with them by offering planning, design and interior design services at scale.”

“HKS is the perfect place for us at this stage of our careers,” added David Dillard. “We built a practice around senior living because we love it. Over the years we have crafted solutions for more than 300 senior living communities around the country. We look forward to taking everything we have learned working hand-in-hand with HKS teams across multiple practice areas and applying that knowledge to projects across the globe.”

