New industrial building set for Arlington

Thursday, November 12, 2020
Johnson Development Associates Inc., announced today plans to develop Forum Commerce Center, a 129,450-square-foot Class A+ industrial building located in the Great Southwest submarket of Arlington. David Eseke and Clay Balch of Cushman & Wakefield have been retained to oversee leasing of the property.

“JDA is very excited about our latest project in Dallas/Fort Worth,” said Preston Harrell of Johnson Development Associates. “Forum Commerce Center is well-positioned for prospective tenants wishing to serve the greater North Texas metroplex from a mid-cities location. As the Great Southwest submarket continues to become more built-out, brand-new Class A+ product is harder to come by.”

Forum Commerce Center is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2021. The property includes 32-foot clear heights, 24 dock doors, 54-feet by 50-foot column spacing, 84 car parking spaces (which is expandable) and nine trailer parking stalls.

Spartanburg, South Carolina-based Johnson Development Associates is a multi-division real estate developer of industrial, multifamily, self-storage, renewable energy and commercial properties, with a rapidly expanding national footprint.

“We are excited to market this new project located at the corner of Arkansas Lane and Forum Drive,” Eseke said. “The new cross-dock facility offers tenants efficient access to end-users and consumers in both Dallas/Fort Worth and across the region.”

