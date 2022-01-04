Industrial park in Denton going up next to historic brick plant

Urban Logistics Realty (ULR), a Dallas-based investment firm focused on the acquisition and development of urban industrial projects announced the development of Urban District 35 (UD35), a master-planned four-building industrial park in Denton. Spanning 440,663 square feet of space, the development will offer 28-foot-32-foot clear heights, 60-foot speed bays, ample car parks and trailer parking with frontage on Interstate 35E.

UD35 will be situated within the city of Denton’s landmark Acme Brick Company plant site. The historic address has been home to the plant, first organized as the Denton Pressed Brick Company, since 1901. Acme Brick Company acquired the North Texas plant in 1912, manufacturing and distributing brick and masonry-related construction products and materials nationwide. Operating for more than a century, the Denton factory provided materials for the country’s efforts in World War I and World War II as well as notable buildings across the state, including the Ballpark at Arlington and the Brooks Air Force Base Medical Center.

Jason Nunley, Co-Managing Partner at ULR, said, “We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to play a small role in the evolution of this historical piece of industrial land. This has been a strategic location for over 100 years, and we are excited to see that tradition continue with the Urban District 35 project.”

“The industrial market is evolving rapidly in the city of Denton and this project will be the most urban and well-located project in the market. Having the opportunity to activate such a historical site given the barriers to entry along Interstate 35 all the way down to Dallas makes this a very compelling opportunity for ULR and for future tenant prospects” said Adam Herrin, Co-Managing Partner.

Jason Nunley, Adam Herrin and Drew Feagin with Urban Logistics Realty will oversee the development of the project with the leasing and marketing assistance of Andrew Gilbert, Keaton Brice and George Jennings of Holt Lunsford Commercial, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based third party commercial real estate company.

“We are thrilled to bring this project to the market,” said Andrew Gilbert, Market Director at Holt Lunsford Commercial. “This will be an incredible development for the city on a historical land site. Complemented by the robust emerging Denton industrial market, UD35 is positioned for success.”

Construction for UD35 is expected to be completed in Q4 of 2022.