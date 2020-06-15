Insurance company expands lease at Solana in Westlake

CBRE announces that Goosehead Insurance, a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines agency, is extending and expanding the lease for their corporate headquarters at The Terraces at Solana in Westlake. Goosehead added 42,308 square feet to their existing lease for a total of 150,454 square feet of space at 1500 Solana Blvd.

Goosehead moved to their location at The Terraces at Solana in 2017, initially leasing 62,000 square feet of space. In 2018, Goosehead extended and expanded their lease to 108,146 square feet to accommodate their growing workforce. As the company has continued to grow at a fast rate, they once again proactively extended their lease to ensure their space can be optimized for their dynamic and growing workforce.

The additional square footage allows Goosehead to configure their space to provide employees with upgraded amenities and gives the company ample room for growth as they continue to hire in Dallas-Fort Worth. Goosehead will occupy the entirety of Building 4 along with the full fifth floor in Building 1 at The Terraces at Solana.

“CBRE has been a valued partner in helping to create a functional and efficient physical work environment that meets the needs of our rapidly expanding employee base and unique corporate culture,” said Mark E. Jones, chairman and CEO of Goosehead. “The recent expansion of our corporate headquarters and the extension of our lease agreement provides us the certainty and flexibility to support continued strong growth.”

Founded in 2003, Goosehead completed its initial public offering in early 2018 and has grown to over 1,000 operating and contracted franchise locations across the country and represents over 100 insurance companies.

In addition to expanding their corporate headquarters, they have opened or expanded several corporate office locations across the country. Some of their recent expansions in the past year include new locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, Houston, Texas, and Henderson, Nevada, and locally in DFW with a 12,348 square foot lease at Cypress Waters in Coppell and 8,724 square feet in Fort Worth.

“We are always thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with an incredible company like Goosehead,” said Josh White, executive vice president with CBRE. “The fact that they are expanding during the current economic environment is a testament to the way they operate their business. The Goosehead leadership team deserves a lot of credit for creating a truly differentiating corporate culture through dynamic recruitment, technology and genuine care for their employees.”

White, Chelby Sanders and Ryan Buchanan with CBRE in Dallas represented Goosehead and Jeff Eckert and Blake Shipley with JLL represented the landlord, Glenstar.