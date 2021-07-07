Irving office building sold

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) on July 6 announced the sale of Regent Place, a 41,661 square-foot office property located in Irving.

Cody Payne (Senior Vice President at Colliers International, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was also secured by Payne.

Cody Payne and his team were able to generate multiple competing offers and produced strong activity and interest during a global pandemic. The subject property had a quick list to close timeline and a great location in “The Office Center” of prominent Las Colinas.

The asset is located at 1304 W Walnut Hill Lane and is positioned in a Class A location with persistent growth and construction in the immediate area, and continued development of retail and restaurants. Regent Place is located in the affluent Las Colinas submarket, a dynamic community that offers a unique atmosphere and many shopping, restaurant and office amenities. The prime location is minutes from the Dallas Love Field Airport and the DFW International Airport, which is the 3rd busiest airport in the world. Several Fortune 500 companies have headquarters in the city of Las Colinas with over 2,000 companies established within the area.

This building was built in 1981 with many recent renovations including a remodel of the entryway and water feature, replaced HVAC units, and a roof replacement in 2010 with a 20-year warranty. The subject property measures 41,661 square feet and sits on a 2.10-acre lot offering ample parking with a ratio of 3.47/1,000 and 34 covered spaces. The property is located with easy access to Hwy 114, 161, I-635, 183, and is minutes from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.