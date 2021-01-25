Jackson-Shaw has new industrial projects in Arlington, Fort Worth

Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, has announced several new industrial projects in Texas.

On Jan. 25, Jackson-Shaw announced the groundbreaking of Parc 20, a 154,127-square-foot, two-building urban industrial development in Arlington.

Building 1 is 96,931 square feet and Building 2 is 57,196 square feet. Each state-of-the-art building features modern, flexible industrial space designed to accommodate office, showroom, manufacturing, distribution, assembly, and various other industrial uses.

Jackson-Shaw has also broken ground on 46 Ranch Logistics Park, a 562,680-square-foot, three-building urban industrial development in Fort Worth. Building 1 is 249,480 square feet, Building 2 is 158,760 square feet and Building 3 is 154,440 square feet. It includes a cross-dock building, rear-loaded building, front-loaded building, oversized ramp doors and ample trailer parking. At total build-out, the project will have 2.2 million square feet of Class A industrial space.

“We are appreciative that Thackeray Partners is working with us on multiple projects throughout Texas,” said Jackson-Shaw President and Chief Operating Officer Michele Wheeler. “This collaborative relationship, especially during these unprecedented times, allows us to develop and deliver quality state-of-the-art industrial developments in Houston, North Texas and San Antonio.”

In addition to Parc 20 and 46 Ranch Logistics Park, Thackeray Partners is also the equity partner for CenterPoint Logistics Park, a 65-acre, master-planned urban industrial development in San Antonio that broke ground in Q4 2020. Thackeray Partners is also the equity partner for Parc 59 and Parc Air 59 in Houston.

For Parc 20, Ridgemont Commercial Construction is the general contractor for the project with GSR-Andrade as the project’s architect, MMA as the civil engineering firm and Veritex Community Bank as the lender. Luke Davis, Matt Dornak and Charles Brewer of Stream Realty Partners are managing the leasing assignment for the development.

For 46 Ranch Logistics Park, Ridgemont Commercial Construction is the general contractor for the project, with GSR-Andrade as the project’s architect, Halff Associates as the civil engineering firm and Comerica as lender. Seth Koschak, Jeff Rein, and Luke Davis of Stream Realty Partners are managing the leasing assignment for the development.