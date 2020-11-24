71.1 F
Jacobs Engineering: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

DALLAS (AP) _ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $82 million.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.
The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $3.52 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $491.8 million, or $3.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.57 billion.

Jacobs Engineering expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $6 per share.

Jacobs Engineering shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on J at https://www.zacks.com/ap/J

