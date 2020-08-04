Jacobs Engineering: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

85.5 F
DALLAS (AP) _ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $244.9 million.
The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.


The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.
The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
Jacobs Engineering expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.30 per share.


Jacobs Engineering shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on J at https://www.zacks.com/ap/J

