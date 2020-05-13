JLL arranges Dallas industrial center financing

JLL Capital Markets has arranged equity and construction financing for DFW Park 161, a Class A+ industrial park that will eventually total more than 2.4 million square feet at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Irving.

JLL worked on behalf of Perot Development Company to arrange the partnership with Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager. Additionally, working on behalf of the partnership, JLL arranged a five-year construction loan.

The property is situated on 196 acres at 5150 State Highway 161 at the east end of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport fronting the President George Bush Turnpike and within the E DFW Airport/Las Colinas submarket.

Designed by Halff Associates, DFW Park 161 will consist of four buildings and be developed in phases, featuring cross-dock buildings that have between 32- and 40-foot clear heights, 121 bays, 383 trailer parks and wide column spacing.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the developer was led by Director Stephen Bailey, Managing Director Dustin Voltz and Senior Managing Director John Rose.

The deal was secured by Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP prior to being acquired by JLL on July 1, 2019. Co-brokerage services provided by Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc.