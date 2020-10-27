JLL names new lead for South Central Region PDS

JLL announced Brad Carbo as the new South Central Region Project and Development Services (PDS) lead on Oct. 27. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading teams in several states and markets including Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Kansas City.

As Managing Director and Austin PDS team lead, Carbo successfully tripled the size of the market business, leading a team of project managers and coordinators to ensure clients’ interests were represented throughout the project delivery process. He has over 15 years of commercial real estate and project development experience, including eight years with JLL.

Vice President Sara Lounsberry will take over as the Austin PDS lead. With her background in design and facilities management, Lounsberry has comprehensive insight and experience managing construction projects, from the planning phases through to completion, on behalf of variety of local and national based clients.

“Brad has led our Austin team through a growth transformation to expand and diversify their portfolio, build their capabilities and deepen customer relationships,” said Brad Selner, President – South Central Region, JLL. “We are excited for the opportunity for him to do this for other markets in our region. We are confident that in their new roles, Brad, Sara and our teams will continue to design and deliver workplaces that will meet our clients’ needs and exceed their expectations.”

JLL Project and Development Services is a leader in the development, design, construction and branding of commercial real estate projects for the world’s most prominent corporations, educational institutions, public jurisdictions, healthcare organizations, industrial facilities, retailers, hotels, sports facilities and real estate owners. Ranked No. 3 in Building Design + Construction’s 2019 Construction Management Giants survey and No. 4 on Engineering News-Record’s 2019 list of Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms, JLL’s project management team comprises 6,500 project managers across 56 countries and is actively managing $85 billion under construction.