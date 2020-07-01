JLL to market Mercantile Business Park building and tract

JLL announced June 30 the firm has been selected to lead the marketing and sales effort for a single-story office property and adjacent 2.76-acre tract in Fort Worth’s Mercantile Business Park area. Located at 2651 South Polaris Drive in Fort Worth, the 21,347-square-foot, Class A office property is currently occupied and operated by technology solutions firm Buxton as their corporate headquarters.

“These offices have suited our operations extremely well as we grew our business and our team,” said Tom Buxton, CEO, Buxton Co. “As our company enters its next stage of development, we’re looking forward to transitioning the property to a new owner and expect they too will be able to experience a similar growth trajectory.”

JLL Managing Director Pat McDowell and Senior Vice President Matt Montague are leading the marketing and sales efforts on behalf of the owners, BGR Partners, L.P.

“Built and designed to meet the needs of modern offices, this property is an excellent offering for the right user with an opportunity to expand on the neighboring land,” said Montague. “It’s accessibility, open concept, high, exposed ceilings and abundant natural light provides terrific flexibility. It’s sure to attract significant interest.”

The office property and land can be acquired together or separately.