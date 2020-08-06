87 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 6, 2020
Jones Lang LaSalle: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


CHICAGO (AP) _ Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $15.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.


The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.
The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.59 billion.
Jones Lang LaSalle shares have decreased 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JLL

