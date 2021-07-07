JPI adds new chief financial and investment officer

Irving-based multifamily developer JPI on July 6 announced the addition of Mollie Fadule as the firm’s new Chief Financial & Investment Officer. The addition of Fadule is the firm’s latest action in expanding its leadership team to advance market diversification, harness industry innovation, and continue attracting, retaining, and growing top industry talent.

“JPI has a clear vision for the future of multifamily development, and I’m honored to join the team,” Fadule said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience with affordable housing, real estate and construction technology, and private equity, in collaboration with JPI’s talented team, to continue setting the bar for industry excellence.”

In her role at JPI, Fadule will lead the finance, legal, and investment and capital markets teams, utilizing her deep market experience to identify growth and innovation opportunities for the firm. She will report directly to JPI Chief Executive Officer Payton Mayes.

“JPI’s culture, business outlook, and success begins and ends with our people,” said Mayes. “JPI’s addition of a commercial real estate entrepreneur like Mollie is a clear testament of our commitment to having the best people in the industry. While her experience certainly speaks for itself, I couldn’t be more confident in Mollie’s ability to harness innovation, collaboration, and strategic thinking to propel JPI into the future.”

Fadule joins JPI with more than 15 years of experience in real estate, private equity, and real estate and construction technology. She’s recognized as a thought leader with expertise and experience with institutional investors across multiple property types and companies. In 2012, Fadule and Mayes founded Cephas Partners, a private equity firm with offices in Seattle, Dallas, and São Paulo, Brazil, that specializes in alternative investments with a primary focus on real estate opportunities. Prior to founding Cephas Partners, Fadule served as Vice President of Real Estate Principal Investments at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

In addition to her professional experience, Fadule shares her extensive knowledge and passion for the industry through a number of board positions for various organizations, including Urban Housing Ventures, a fund bringing an innovative financing structure to the affordable housing space, Pallet Shelter, a social purpose corporation serving transitional shelter needs for the homeless, and Green Canopy, an impact real estate development, fund management, and homebuilding company focused on sustainable building.

Fadule also serves as an advisor to multiple companies and funds in the real estate and construction technology space, and is an advisory board member for the Runstad Department of Real Estate at the University of Washington. Fadule previously served on the CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network Board, serving more than 11,000 women in commercial real estate, and was the 2018 President of CREW Seattle.

Fadule is the recipient of numerous industry awards and recognitions, including being named one of the Puget Sound Business Journal’s 40 Under 40, an NAIOP National Developing Leader and a Bisnow Seattle Power Woman. She is a graduate of Harvard University.