JPI closes construction financing on multifamily community in Haltom City

JPI has announced it has closed construction financing on Jefferson Fossil Creek, a 386-unit, four-story Class A multifamily community in Haltom City.

JPI’s latest development will provide luxury living to residents flocking to Fort Worth and the booming North Texas region for new employment opportunities, the company said in the announcement.

“As businesses continue to relocate to and thrive in Fort Worth, more housing will be needed to accommodate these new residents. JPI’s Jefferson Fossil Creek offers modern amenities and luxurious finishes that will attract talent to live, work and play in the region,” said Blake Taylor, JPI’s senior vice president and development partner.

Jefferson Fossil Creek spans nearly 20 acres along North Beach Street in Haltom City. Located near the northeast corner of Interstate 35 West and Interstate 820, the community is minutes away from restaurants and shops at Alliance Town Center and Presidio Town Crossing.

Urban-style architecture, quality interiors and upscale amenities will appeal to residents looking for upscale living. Units feature walk-in closets, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, the announcement said.

“We’ve taken a close look at how people are using their homes and communities following the pandemic. Employees have made major changes to their work styles and schedules, and they want spaces that accommodate a new approach to work-life integration,” Taylor said. “Jefferson Fossil Creek will feature intentional amenities that cater to the modern employee, including business suites, conference rooms and a variety of outdoor spaces like private courtyards and a dog park.”

JPI incorporates unique, community-centric amenities to provide a sense of home to residents. Jefferson Fossil Creek will feature a resort-style pool, cabanas, an outdoor CrossFit area, coffee bar and demonstration kitchen. Residents also can connect and build relationships with their neighbors through JPI’s partnerships with Apartment Life and WayMaker.

Construction is expected to begin in September 2021, with occupancy planned by early 2023. Jefferson Fossil Creek will be located at 4600 Fossil Ridge Circle, Haltom City.