KAI Engineering hires senior engineer

KAI Engineering has announced the hiring of Mike Tamagni, P.E., as senior mechanical engineer in its Dallas-Fort Worth office.

Tamagni has 21 years of mechanical engineering experience in HVAC and plumbing design and has worked on projects in industries ranging from airport facilities, industrial shops, military barracks, office buildings, retail, military hangars, critical facilities, higher education and dining facilities.

“The majority of Mike’s engineering experience has been focused on designing HVAC systems, an integral part of most contemporary buildings. His expertise will serve our clients well as he works with the rest of our engineering team to advance KAI’s mission to Transform Communities,” said KAI President Darren L. James, FAIA. “We are proud to have a Mechanical Engineer of Mike’s caliber and experience working for KAI in Texas.”

Tamagni has a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Idaho. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico and Wyoming.