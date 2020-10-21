Phase II of Arlington Commons tops out

KWA Construction has topped out on Phase II of Arlington Commons, one of the largest redevelopment projects in North Texas.

Developed by the Nehemiah Company, Arlington Commons will span five phases to build approximately 1,300 units and add $300-400 million in economic value to the City of Arlington once complete in 2026.

Phase II of the massive project entails The Truman, a four-story, 358-unit apartment complex with a five-story covered parking garage that is expected to be completed in August 2021.

KWA The Truman Arlington Commons Top Off

“The tremendous redevelopment going on in Arlington is historic. The overwhelmingly positive reception from the success of the first phase continues to energize us for this crucial urban renewal project,” said KWA Construction President Brian Webster. “With the addition of The Truman, Arlington Commons’ financial and developmental benefits to the community are becoming more evident each day.”

Designed by JHP Architecture, the National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Green-certified community will feature luxurious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 598 to 1,715 square feet.

Units will feature kitchens with two-toned, European-style cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, as well as soaking tubs, washer and dryer connections, open and spacious floor plans with stunning city views from balconies or patios, and more. Community amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor grilling stations, a firepit, a game area with a ping pong table and corn hole, a wellness room and a fitness center featuring group classes, strength training equipment and cardio machines.

The Truman also offers an on-site coffee shop, coworking spaces, a hospitality suite, e-gaming room, dog park and other high-end amenities.

Truman AC Entry

The first phase of Arlington Commons, The Roosevelt, was completed in 2018 and was named Dallas Business Journal’s “Best Multifamily Deal” when it was announced in 2016.