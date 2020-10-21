79.6 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Real Estate Phase II of Arlington Commons tops out
Real EstateResidential

Phase II of Arlington Commons tops out

By FWBP Staff
Truman AC Pool courtesy

Other News

Government

City of Arlington Announces five finalists for police chief

FWBP Staff -
The City of Arlington has named five finalists in its search for a new police chief in a search that began June...
Read more
Government

Arlington officer who shot at dog but killed woman charged

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An Arlington police officer who shot and killed a woman last year while firing at a dog was...
Read more
Government

Arlington narrows search for police chief to 10 candidates

FWBP Staff -
The City of Arlington has narrowed its nationwide search for a new police chief to 10 candidates. Among the candidate are an...
Read more
Health Care

Jet Health Inc. acquires Arlington-based hospice company

FWBP Staff -
Jet Health Inc., a regional provider of home health and hospice services based in Irvine, California, announced Sept. 14 the acquisition of...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

KWA Construction has topped out on Phase II of Arlington Commons, one of the largest redevelopment projects in North Texas.
Developed by the Nehemiah Company, Arlington Commons will span five phases to build approximately 1,300 units and add $300-400 million in economic value to the City of Arlington once complete in 2026.
Phase II of the massive project entails The Truman, a four-story, 358-unit apartment complex with a five-story covered parking garage that is expected to be completed in August 2021.

KWA The Truman Arlington Commons Top Off

“The tremendous redevelopment going on in Arlington is historic. The overwhelmingly positive reception from the success of the first phase continues to energize us for this crucial urban renewal project,” said KWA Construction President Brian Webster. “With the addition of The Truman, Arlington Commons’ financial and developmental benefits to the community are becoming more evident each day.”

Designed by JHP Architecture, the National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Green-certified community will feature luxurious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 598 to 1,715 square feet.
Units will feature kitchens with two-toned, European-style cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, as well as soaking tubs, washer and dryer connections, open and spacious floor plans with stunning city views from balconies or patios, and more. Community amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor grilling stations, a firepit, a game area with a ping pong table and corn hole, a wellness room and a fitness center featuring group classes, strength training equipment and cardio machines.
The Truman also offers an on-site coffee shop, coworking spaces, a hospitality suite, e-gaming room, dog park and other high-end amenities.

Truman AC Entry

The first phase of Arlington Commons, The Roosevelt, was completed in 2018 and was named Dallas Business Journal’s “Best Multifamily Deal” when it was announced in 2016.

Previous articleMission impossible? Welker on tap to moderate second debate
Next articleOxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

Latest News

Commerical

Home furnishings retailer Living Spaces opens Fort Worth location

FWBP Staff -
Leading home furnishings retailer, Living Spaces, has opened a brand new showroom in Fort Worth. Located in the AllianceTexas area at 8640 Tehama Ridge...
Read more
Commerical

Corinth, Prattco acquire additional business park buildings

FWBP Staff -
To Date, The JV Partnership has invested $50 million in Almost 700,000 SF of North Texas Industrial Space With...
Read more
Commerical

Real Deals: Properties sold, leased

FWBP Staff -
SALES Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has sold Aero, a 200-unit apartment property in Fort Worth. Al Silva,...
Read more
Commerical

Logistics firm takes industrial space near DFW Airport

FWBP Staff -
E&A TransPros Inc., an Illinois-based logistics firm, has landed in 19,643 square feet of industrial space, expanding at a new location closer...
Read more
Real Estate

400 acre site sold in Cedar Hill, Midlothian for homes, commercial development

FWBP Staff -
 The site’s rolling terrain with changes in topography up to 300 feet allows the future master-planned community to feature spectacular views in...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101