KWA finalizes construction on Phase II of Arlington Commons

KWA Construction, a general contractor specializing in multifamily developments throughout Texas, has finalized construction of The Truman, Phase II of Arlington Commons – the largest HUD Section 221(d)(4) property built by KWA Construction to date. Developed by The Nehemiah Company, financed through Greystone and professionally managed by Nehemiah Management Group, The Truman is a four-story, 358-unit luxury urban community spanning 289,474 square feet of rentable space and includes a four-level covered parking garage with roof deck parking.

Anchoring the community will be Nehemiah Coffee Co. Scheduled to open in spring 2022, the 3,500-square-foot coffee shop will serve not only apartment residents, but the entire north Arlington community with locally sourced pastries, ice cream, wine, beer and coffee via walk-in or drive-thru service. A coworking space located above the coffee shop is included as an amenity to residents of The Truman and customers of Nehemiah Coffee Co. The Truman also features a nearly 12,000 square foot mural, “Wilderness,” by Arlington native, Christopher Gonzalez of C. Joseph Art.

“Arlington Commons is an excellent example of how strategic efforts toward expansive community revival can be both financially profitable and transformative,” said KWA Construction President Brian Webster. “The Truman’s superior craftsmanship and unique amenities set a new standard for resident expectations.”

Designed by JHP Architecture and with interior designs by WORKSHOP | studio, The Truman features luxurious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and is brimming with designer touches that enhance comfort. Expansive floor plans include upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and two-toned, European-style cabinetry. Each apartment also offers soaking tubs, mudroom areas and attractive LED lighting, elegant Moen fixtures, convenient USB charging outlets and electronic locks with fob key entry. The development has achieved National Green Building Standard Green certification and all homes feature a minimum 10-foot ceiling with select floor plans offering 11- and 12-foot ceilings.

The Truman offers a host of best-in-class community amenities such as an on-site wellness room where residents can receive treatment from a chiropractor or massage therapist. Also featured is an ADA family wellness room, a resort-style swimming pool, a top-of-the-line fitness center with strength training equipment and cardio machines, as well as regular professional group classes including yoga, spin and more.

The Truman embraces technology with convenient electric vehicle charging stations and a state-of-the-art eGaming room. Lush outdoor areas feature immaculate landscaping, grilling stations, a fire pit, dog park and an open lawn area for community events like movie nights. A game area with a ping pong table and corn hole boards, a clubhouse community room, a dining lounge with a serving kitchen and a private event space give renters ample space to entertain. For those working from home, a coworking area with indoor and patio seating is available. There is also a bike repair area, bike storage pods and a rideshare lounge with a waiting area. The rideshare lounge, along with many other amenities, are available to residents 24/7.

The Truman is now open for leasing and is located at 505 E. Lamar Boulevard in Arlington.