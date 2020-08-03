LanCarte Commercial finalizes lease of 2,997 SF in River District

A total of 2,997 square feet of office space, located at 101 Nursey Lane in the River District of Fort Worth has been leased.

GrowCo Development, Sentire Consulting LLC and Rio Brazos Acquisitions LLC are the new occupants. The transaction was facilitated by Sarah LanCarte, CCIM, SIOR and Daniel Shelley at LanCarte Commercial.

sale in Sansom Park courtesy photo

LanCarte Commercial has also announced it has brokered the sale of a 6,144 Square Foot office warehouse facility at 3502 Biway S off Azle Avenue in Samson Park. President, Sarah LanCarte, CCIM, SIOR and David Corley III, Associate facilitated the sale.