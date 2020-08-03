92.3 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 3, 2020
Real EstateCommerical

LanCarte Commercial finalizes lease of 2,997 SF in River District

By FWBP Staff
101 Nursery Lane courtesy photo

Other News

Business

Crystal Springs apartment community begins construction in River District

FWBP Staff -
Stillwater Capital Investments announced June 23 it has started construction on Stillwater Crystal Springs, a 387-unit, Class-A+ apartment community in Fort Worth.
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

A total of 2,997 square feet of office space, located at 101 Nursey Lane in the River District of Fort Worth has been leased.

GrowCo Development, Sentire Consulting LLC and Rio Brazos Acquisitions LLC are the new occupants. The transaction was facilitated by Sarah LanCarte, CCIM, SIOR and Daniel Shelley at LanCarte Commercial.

sale in Sansom Park courtesy photo

LanCarte Commercial has also announced it has brokered the sale of a 6,144 Square Foot office warehouse facility at 3502 Biway S off Azle Avenue in Samson Park. President, Sarah LanCarte, CCIM, SIOR and David Corley III, Associate facilitated the sale.

Previous articlePandemic parody of `Goodnight Moon’ to be released in fall
Next articleMajor public artwork to be dedicated
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Commerical

CBRE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $81.9 million. The Los Angeles-based...
Read more
Real Estate

US average mortgage rates decline; 30-year loan at 2.99%

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages declined this week, remaining near historic lows as the key 30-year loan slipped...
Read more
Business

AECOM Hunt names Monte Thurmond to lead its Texas region

FWBP Staff -
AECOM Hunt has named Monte Thurmond as its new executive vice president and division manager of the Texas region....
Read more
Banking

Affiliated Bank promotes Stacy Williams

FWBP Staff -
Affiliated Bank has promoted Stacy Williams to Director of Residential Finance. Williams began...
Read more
Commerical

Ashford Hospitality Trust: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) _ Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Wednesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its second quarter, after...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX