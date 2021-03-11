LanCarte Commercial adds two

LanCarte Commercial Real Estate announced two new hires on March 11.

Debi Friedlander, who will be focusing on land brokerage. Friedlander joined LanCarte Commercial in January of 2021 and will help drive the growth of LanCarte’s site acquisition for industrial, multi-family, mixed-use, and single-family residential subdivision development throughout the metroplex.

“We are thrilled to have Debi join our Company. Debi’s background and experience are a great addition to our team and bring a unique perspective to the business.” said Sarah LanCarte, Founder and President.

Prior to joining LanCarte Commercial, Friedlander was Vice President with The Land Group, sourcing over 1000+ acres in off-market sites for development of industrial parks, multifamily housing, independent senior living, assisted living and memory care facilities, medical office, retail pad sites, and single-family residential subdivisions. She started her career with Coldwell Banker Commercial specializing in office tenant representation and raw land disposition.

Also joining is Julieta Wilks, who will be focusing on full project leasing, including mixed-use and industrial developments. Wilks joined LanCarte Commercial in January of 2021 as Vice President. Her vast background in commercial real estate has given her a unique understanding of the industry. She has experience ranging from development planning to full project leasing, including mixed-use and industrial developments.

“Julie is a great addition to our Team. Her vast commercial real estate experience and knowledge of the industry are an asset not only to our team but also to the clients she serves. We are thrilled to have Julie onboard and look forward to seeing the success that will follow.” said LanCarte.

Prior to joining the team, Wilks held the position of VP of Sales and Leasing at Wilks Development, where she handled the leasing, acquisition, and disposition of all properties within the company’s portfolio, which include land, mixed-use, retail, office, and industrial properties. In addition to successfully executing her duties, she also participated in development planning of the company’s various projects and represented sister companies in real estate transactions.