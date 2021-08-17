Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Late Anne Marion’s Wyoming ranch on the market for $45M

FWBP Staff
man in black jacket and pants standing on snow covered ground
Photo by Pascal Bernardon on Unsplash

If you missed out on buying the legendary Four Sixes Ranch, you’ve got another chance to own a ranch owned by the late Texas oil and ranching heiress and philanthropist Anne Marion.

Her Wyoming ranch, the 73-acre Bar B Bar Ranch, is now on the market for $45 million. If that’s a little steep, the property is being sold in two smaller parcels with the larger one at $27.5 million and a slightly smaller parcel at $23 million.

Of course, it’s ranch land, but you’d hardly be roughing it. The property is just north of downtown Jackson Hole, Wyoming. There is an 8,000-square foot French country-style main house and a smaller, 3,600-square foot home on the property.

Texas oil and ranching heiress Marion , who was a major benefactor and leader in Fort Worth for years and a driving force behind the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth as well as a founder of the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico, died in February 2020 at age 81. Marion was the great granddaughter of Samuel “Burk” Burnett, founder of the legendary Four Sixes Ranch. Marion served as president of Burnett Ranches and chairman of Burnett Oil Co. The Four Sixes, a 480,000-acre ranch near Guthrie, Texas, was reportedly sold in May of this year. Additionally, several piece of her vast art collection have been auctioned off since her death.

The listing for the property is held by Edward Liebzeit of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty.

