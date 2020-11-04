Fort Worth real estate firm expands into Johnson County

71 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
By FWBP Staff
From left to right: Cody Lee, Jayme Taylor and Anthony Taylor courtesy photo

LEAGUE Real Estate has expanded into Johnson County. The firm, based in Fort Worth, has added a team of partners and agents who live and work just south of Fort Worth.
Cody Lee, Jayme Taylor and Anthony Taylor will lead the new Johnson County office will open in Old town Burleson in early 2021.

In addition to married life and parenting together, Jayme and Anthony run a high volume residential construction business in the Burleson, Cleburne, and the greater Johnson County area.
They bring a wealth of knowledge in real estate investing, new builds and developments, and residential leasing according to a news release.
Cody Lee is a licensed broker, dad and husband. He built a dynamic, productive and active business in and around Johnson County.

LEAGUE was formed in 2017 in Fort Worth with a focus on using media technology in marketing.

https://leaguere.com
Previous articleJim Wright wins Texas Railroad Commission race, extending decades of Republican dominance on the oil and gas regulating board

