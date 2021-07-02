Learn about construction opportunities at Fort Worth Alliance Airport

Published on July 02, 2021

Learn about $26 million in grants for construction projects at Fort Worth Alliance Airport during an upcoming virtual conference.

The City of Fort Worth’s Business Equity Division invites all certified DBEs, MBEs and WBEs in the construction field to join the WebEx conference at 9:30 a.m. July 13. Preregistration is required. A confirmation email with the meeting link will be sent two to three days before the event.

The project goal is 31.8% ($8,320,772) with certified DBEs.

Project work is expected to be in these categories and trades: airfield electrical, erosion control, airfield paving, fencing, construction management, landscaping, demolition, mobilization, design, pavement markings, drainage, perimeter road paving, earthwork and traffic control.

View information on upcoming bids and requests.

Photo: Construction projects start soon at Alliance Airport in far north Fort Worth.

