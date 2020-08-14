102 F
Legacy Housing: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
Legacy Housing: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


BEDFORD, Texas (AP) _ Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.6 million.
The Bedford-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per shaThe mobile home manufacturing company posted revenue of $46 million in the period.
Legacy Housing shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEGH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEGH

