Leon Capital plans Fort Worth warehouse development

Dallas-based Leon Capital Group has acquired six parcels of land spanning the north and south sides of Trinity Boulevard just west of House-Anderson Road in Fort Worth, setting the stage for a sizable industrial development that promises to enhance the landscape of Fort Worth’s industrial warehouse offering.

The purchase involved more than 15 acres and four different ownerships.

Plans for the prime real estate, recently approved by the city, reflect a strategic vision calling for construction of two industrial buildings, each approximately 125,000 square feet – one on the north side and the other on the south side of Trinity Boulevard. The development will provide approximately 250,000 square feet of warehouse space, meeting the growing demand for multi-tenant industrial facilities.

The purchase represents a significant investment in the economic development of Fort Worth, signaling the city’s appeal as a hub for industrial growth and positioning Leon Capital Group as a key player in the region’s evolving industrial real estate market.

Emory Associates, leaders in Fort Worth and mid-cities real estate transactions, played a central role in facilitating the complex acquisition. Nancy Halliday, senior vice president, and Don R. Plunk, managing broker, represented both the sellers and purchasers, ensuring a smooth and mutually successful transaction.

Leon Capital Group is a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital and operates assets in the financial services, health care, real estate, and technology industries. Emory Associates is a brokerage firm offering representation with a combined 70-plus years of experience handling all commercial property types.