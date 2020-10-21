79.6 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Home furnishings retailer Living Spaces opens Fort Worth location

Leading home furnishings retailer, Living Spaces, has opened a brand new showroom in Fort Worth. Located in the AllianceTexas area at 8640 Tehama Ridge Parkway, the 150,000 square foot space is home to numerous collections in the living room, dining room, bedroom, home office, outdoor, youth and accessories categories. This location will include a kids’ fun room and climbing complex.

A team of over 100 employees will help families as they shop a variety of thoughtful, well-priced designs, including celebrity collections including Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines, as well as a line of sophisticated pieces by Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. What’s more, Living Spaces will present a group of 4 custom built houses that demonstrate different lifestyles, allowing guests to envision what their dream home could look like.

“We are excited to be opening our fifth store in my home state of Texas,” said Grover Geiselman, CEO and Founder of Living Spaces. “From a diverse, stylish, and well-priced assortment of furniture and décor, to unwavering customer service and kid-friendly attractions, our Fort Worth location is primed to become the top furniture shopping destination in the area. We want our guests to feel inspired and confident that they can transform their homes and improve their lives by shopping with us.”

Fort Worth is one of three stores Living Spaces plans to open within the next year and is the retailer’s 27th location overall. Living Spaces includes special programs such as custom order upholstery at no extra charge, 3D room planning and nationwide shipping.

For more information about Living Spaces and its list of store locations, visit: https://www.livingspaces.com/stores

