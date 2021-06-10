Local cold storage developer announces San Antonio project

Cold Creek Solutions, a Fort Worth-based developer of cold storage warehouse and logistics facilities, has announced a second project in the state of Texas in San Antonio. The project will be one of the newest and largest state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio and surrounding areas.

The roughly 305,000 square foot facility will provide storage for 45,000 pallets of frozen or refrigerated products upon completion. Unlike existing vintage facilities and other new builds in the region, this new project, designed by ARCO National Construction, will allow for a large-scale or multi-operator build-out with tremendous efficiencies, according to a company news release.

The project is immediately available for leasing opportunities.

In addition, CCS has also secured additional acreage within the San Antonio industrial corridor that will support a sizeable build-to-suit project.

CCS anticipates breaking ground this fall so that the facility will be ready for operation in late 2022.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to create a long-term partnership with the city of San Antonio,” said Matt McWilliams, President and Managing Partner of CCS. “The San Antonio site sits at the intersection of I-10 E and loop 410, which puts it in a prime position to service the explosive growth in the Austin, San Antonio and surrounding south and central Texas markets while also providing easy access to the U.S./Mexico border and port cities like Houston.”

CCS’s first Texas project, a 374,560 square foot cold storage facility in Denton, is scheduled for completion in June 2022 and is already nearly 50% leased. McWilliams says, “The CCS team has proven we can move fast and get a large-scale project under construction in record time through our years of experience and extensive relationships, which will prove tremendously valuable to an underserved market like San Antonio.”

Cold Creek Solutions has four partners (McWilliams, Steven Meisel, Drew Chambers and Clint Allen) with over 50 years of combined experience in the acquisition, disposition, leasing and management of cold storage and food and beverage industry properties, as well as development of large-scale/complex infrastructure projects across the United States.

According to a 2020 report from JLL, the growth of online grocery sales is one of many reasons that construction of cold storage facilities is expected to continue to increase.