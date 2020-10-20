Logistics firm takes industrial space near DFW Airport

E&A TransPros Inc., an Illinois-based logistics firm, has landed in 19,643 square feet of industrial space, expanding at a new location closer to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The firm is settling into Prologis Inc.’s’ Hanover 4 at 801 Hanover Dr. in Grapevine. E&A has relocated from Carrollton to a project that’s less than four miles from the airport’s northern entrance.

“Being close to the airport was crucial for E&A. There weren’t a lot of options that met our client’s criteria,” says Joe Santaularia, first vice president of Dallas-based Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services. He and Brock Wilson, senior vice president and managing partner, represented the tenant.

E&A had been searching the DFW Airport submarket for the past year, seeking distribution center space with ample dock doors. The pandemic sidelined the hunt until a few months ago.

“We started looking again and before long we came across this vacancy,” Santaularia says. “The airport submarket is really tight for spaces below 70,000 sf.”

E&A signed a long-term lease and was quickly up and running at its new location. The 151,335-square foot building is one of three in the Prologis project, situated close to the TX 114-121 junction. Gil Stroube of Lincoln Property Co. represented the landlord.

In other leases:

Sector 5 Digital LLC has renewed 8,515 square feet of flex office space in Centreport Place II, 4300 Amon Carter Blvd., Fort Worth. Jim Ferris, vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant. Michael Pienado of Lincoln Property Co. represented the landlord, Columbia Texas Amon Carter Industrial LP.