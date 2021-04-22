Thursday, April 22, 2021
Longview Equity acquires 3 warehouses, one in Fort Worth

FWBP Staff
Long View Equity announced today the recent acquisition of a three-building warehouse portfolio leased to Shearer Supply, a leading distributor of residential and commercial HVAC equipment. The buildings total over 120,000 square feet and are well-located within the distribution markets of Fort Worth, Lubbock and Oklahoma City.  

The transaction is the fifth for the company’s recently launched fund, Long View Equity Partners IV.  Building on the success of its prior funds, with Fund IV the Company seeks to construct a diversified portfolio of industrial, office, and retail properties located predominately in major metro markets in Texas.

Daniel Campbell, managing director, commented, “Long View is pleased to acquire this off-market portfolio of industrial assets in three markets poised for long-term growth. Our new tenant, Shearer Supply, is a family-owned business that has been operating for over 35 years and we are excited to begin our relationship together.”

Long View Equity, LLC, founded in 2010, is an Austin based investment management company that oversees investment decisions and operations of real estate investment funds and other syndicated investment vehicles.

