Real Estate Commerical Walt Loonam joins Arlington Board of Realtors as MLS/IT Director
Real EstateCommerical

Walt Loonam joins Arlington Board of Realtors as MLS/IT Director

By FWBP Staff
Walt Loonam

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Arlington Board of Realtors has announced the addition of Walt Loonam as MLS/IT Director. Loonam has 13 years of experience as a realtor and has served the organization in various roles.

“Walt is well prepared to continue to serve ARBOR members, but now as our next MLS/IT Director rather than in volunteer leadership roles. He is committed to continue the tradition of serving members with personalized services carried on so well by Tom Hill,” Taylor Oldroyd, president/CEO of the Arlington Board of Realtors, said in a news release.

“Change is inevitable in real estate and in life. After a successful career here at ARBOR, we wish Tom well in retirement. His 15-plus years of service have contributed to our success, but now it is time to welcome Walt,” Oldroyd said.

Loonam has served in a wide variety of volunteer positions throughout his 13 years as a practicing realtor, including most recently on the Arlington Board of Realtors Executive Committee.

He studied electrical engineering at San Diego State University, worked at General Dynamics and on the FedEx Implementation Team.

