Monday, September 20, 2021
75.1 F
Fort Worth
Luxury multifamily with SMART technology opening at Alliance

Robert Francis
🕐 2 min read
Presidium skyline courtesy photo
A 408-unit luxury multifamily community that incorporates a modern design and SMART technology is opening in the Alliance area. Presidium, a diversified real estate investment and management firm, announced Aug. 30 it has completed Presidium Revelstoke, a luxury multifamily community near Alliance Town Center (ATC). “The renter’s appetite for upscale, technology-savvy apartments has been at […]

Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

