Luxury multifamily with SMART technology opening at Alliance

A 408-unit luxury multifamily community that incorporates a modern design and SMART technology is opening in the Alliance area. Presidium, a diversified real estate investment and management firm, announced Aug. 30 it has completed Presidium Revelstoke, a luxury multifamily community near Alliance Town Center (ATC). “The renter’s appetite for upscale, technology-savvy apartments has been at […]
