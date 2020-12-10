MAG Capital Partners acquires multi-state industrial portfolio in sale-leaseback transaction

50.5 F
By Robert Francis
Bastrop property courtesy photo

Robert Francis -
In a sale-leaseback-structured transaction, Fort Worth-based MAG Capital Partners, LLC, acquired a three-building, 256,258-square-foot industrial manufacturing portfolio that spans approximately 20 acres across locations...
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

In a sale-leaseback-structured transaction, Fort Worth-based MAG Capital Partners, LLC, acquired a three-building, 256,258-square-foot industrial manufacturing portfolio that spans approximately 20 acres across locations in Texas, Michigan and Virginia.

The facilities are occupied by Huntington Solutions, a full-spectrum product solutions manufacturer specializing in high-volume standardized packaging, innovative cold chain systems, engineered OEM components and customized construction materials.

The seller, Mill Point Capital, is a New York City-based private equity firm that purchased a predecessor of Huntington Solutions in 2016. Huntington Solutions will continue to occupy its facilities located at 1278 Highway 71 West, Bastrop, Texas, 1323 Moore Street, Greenville, Michigan, and 604 and 606 17th St., Radford, Virginia under long-term net leases.

“Despite headwinds in the general market brought on primarily by COVID and the turbulent election cycle, general manufacturing market fundamentals remain solid,” said MAG Capital Partners Principal Dax T.S. Mitchell. “The purchase is MAG Capital Partners’ latest as we continue to grow our net-leased industrial portfolio of investments across the country.”

“We are delighted to close on another acquisition in a sector of the market that is showing exceptional resiliency during unusual times,” said Andrew Gi, MAG Capital Partners principal. “Strong fundamentals point to future stability and growth in the market and we remain highly active in the acquisition of net-leased industrial assets with value companies such as Huntington.”

MAG Capital Partners, led by principals Mitchell and Gi, was represented by Mary Garnett and Jim Tuesley of Barnes & Thornburg LLP. Mill Point Capital was represented by J.C. Asensio, Andrew Sandquist, Briggs Goldberg and Tyrell McGee with Newmark’s Chicago office.

In a separate transaction, a MAG Capital Partners entity has sold a single-tenant medical office property in Fort Worth to a private California investor for an undisclosed sum.

MAG Capital Partners purchased 810 Lipscomb St. in 2016 and recently upgraded the single-story property with a new entry and accessibility features. It is net leased to Baker Orthotics & Prosthetics.

“The property’s location in Fort Worth’s southside medical district, and the strength of its long-time, institution-quality credit tenant, make this a rare and desirable asset,” said Mitchell.

Cody Payne of Colliers International represented the buyer and the seller was represented by Andy Rogers of Kelly Hart & Hallman LP.

www.magcp.com

