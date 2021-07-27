Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation hires senior director in Dallas

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC), a provider of commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, announced July 26 the hiring of Justin Shuart who will serve as senior director in the firm’s Dallas Uptown office.

Shuart’s responsibilities will include arranging debt and equity financing for a variety of commercial real estate owners and developers through banks, life insurance companies, pension funds, conduit lenders, debt funds, private equity funds, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD and other private capital sources. He has extensive experience financing all property types, with a primary focus on multifamily development, acquisitions, refinances and recapitalizations, as well as hotel, industrial, retail and office.

“I am excited to join MMCC during such a pivotal time for our industry. Being able to utilize their expansive resources will only help my clients see greater returns on their investments,” said Shuart.

Prior to joining Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, Shuart’s 10 years of experience include Cushman & Wakefield, where he was responsible for providing financing solutions to developers and owners throughout the United States.

Shuart holds a BA from the University of Texas at Austin and a MBA from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.