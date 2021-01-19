Marcus & Millichap arranges sale of a 7,345-square foot office building in Cleburne

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) announced the sale of Texas Oncology, a 7,345-square foot investment property located in Cleburne.

Alex Sacks, Brett Rodgers, Frank M. Roti, and Garret Wolfe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown and Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, also a private investor , was secured by Sacks, Rodgers and Roti. Tim Speck, Texas Broker of Record assisted in closing this transaction.

Texas Oncology is located at 191 Walls Drive in Cleburne was built in 2001 and Texas Oncology has been operating at this location since 2009.

The property benefitted from being on campus to the Texas Health Resources Hospital which is a 137-bed short-term acute care facility.