53.5 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Search
Home Real Estate Commercial

Marcus & Millichap arranges sale of a 7,345-square foot office building in Cleburne

FWBP Staff
Texas Oncology

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) announced the sale of Texas Oncology, a 7,345-square foot investment property located in Cleburne.

Alex Sacks, Brett Rodgers, Frank M. Roti, and Garret Wolfe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown and Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, also a private investor , was secured by Sacks, Rodgers and Roti. Tim Speck, Texas Broker of Record assisted in closing this transaction.

Texas Oncology is located at 191 Walls Drive in Cleburne was built in 2001 and Texas Oncology has been operating at this location since 2009.

The property benefitted from being on campus to the Texas Health Resources Hospital which is a 137-bed short-term acute care facility.

Previous articleMcCoy to lead GFWAR during 2021
Next articleGranger praises Air Force decision to base F-35s in Fort Worth
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,347FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
80SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.