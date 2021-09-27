Mattress company beds down with king-sized Haltom Road lease

In a fast-moving deal, Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has backfilled a vacant 43,909-square foot freestanding industrial building in northeast Fort Worth to a brand-new business, Custom Sleep Mattress LLC.

Custom Sleep Mattress has set up shop at 900 S. Haltom Rd., signing a long-term lease for as-is showroom and warehouse space. The structure, empty for four months, previously was occupied by another mattress manufacturer that relocated to Southlake.

Talks went full circle in less than 30 days. Nick Talley, executive vice president and managing partner of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the landlord, MG Real Estate, in the direct deal.

“The existing showroom and sales floor is why the deal got done so quickly,” Talley says.

Custom Sleep Mattress’ new home features 3,500 square feet of showroom space and 36,725 square feet of production area. Other amenities are heavy power, a sprinkler system and six dock doors as well as easy access to TX 121 and Interstate 35 W.

“The owner of the new business picked the building because it was ready to occupy and already set up for mattress manufacturing,” Talley says.