Lee & Associates represents meal kit company as it adds distribution facility, jobs to North Texas

HelloFresh SE on Aug. 31 announced the leasing of new distribution centers in Newnan, Georgia and Irving, providing increased capacity through expanded supply chain capabilities to support growing demand in key Southeastern and central-Texas locations.

HelloFresh announced a new, state-of-the-art Irving facility will increase overall meal kit production and distribution capacity by more than 30%, according to the company. The nearly 375,000 square foot distribution center is HelloFresh’s largest facility to date. It will include office space, cold storage, packing and shipping areas, and could provide as many as 1,200 new jobs for the area as HelloFresh expands its presence to continue supporting rapidly growing demand and new customer growth in the South and Midwest regions of the U.S.

Hello Fresh site in Irving. Courtesy Lee & Associates

“Global, distinguished companies continue to recognize Dallas-Fort Worth as an exceptional location to boost their operations – the fastest growing metroplex over the past decade,” said Trey Fricke of Lee & Associates, Dallas-Fort Worth. HelloFresh was represented by Trey Fricke and Reid Bassinger of Lee & Associates, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Dennis Someck and Justin Myers from Lee & Associates, NYC.

Alongside its current facility in Grand Prairie, this new distribution center augments HelloFresh’s existing production and shipping capabilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. By being co-located with its other facility in the same market, HelloFresh is leveraging operational efficiencies while tapping into existing supplier relationships and a strong workforce, according to the company.

“These latest centers support our investment in long-term growth as we execute on our strategy to continue expanding our total addressable market through fresh geographies, new customer segments and various demographics,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh U.S. “To achieve this, we are expanding supply chain capacity and actively iterating on our menu to satisfy new and existing customers, expanding recipe selection, adding more convenient offerings and increasing meal customization options to maintain our long-term growth momentum.”

The 210,000 square foot facility in Georgia is HelloFresh’s first in the Southeast and will begin operating in the third quarter of 2020, scaling throughout the remainder of the year. This new distribution center will support shorter delivery distances throughout the region and provide job opportunities to more than 750 workers across operations, meal distribution and management roles.

Individuals interested in career opportunities with HelloFresh are encouraged to visit hellofresh.com/careers/locations/us for additional information.