Industrial space in Midlothian purchased by partnership including former Chicago mayor

67.9 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Real EstateCommerical

By Neetish Basnet
Neetish Basnet
Neetish is a writer and digital content producer for Fort Worth Business Press. He has been covering businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for several years. After graduating with a journalism degree from University of Texas-Arlington, Dow Jones News Fund selected him for a digital media fellowship. He still likes the smell of a freshly printed newspaper.

A celebrity real estate mogul in-collaboration with the former Mayor of Chicago has purchased a new industrial and logistics space in Midlothian.

Conlon & Co., the real estate merchant bank founded by Sean J. Conlon, invested to buy 690,000 square feet of space at Midlothian Business Park, about 30 miles southeast from Fort Worth.
The industrial space investment promises to add more than 200 new jobs.

The latest investment follows Conlon & Co.’s initial entry to the Dallas-Fort Worth market with its acquisition of the White Bluff Resort on Lake Whitney back in September.

Sean J. Conlon

“I strongly believe the Texas economy looks positive post-pandemic.
The pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of supply chain and logistics real estate,” Conlon said in a statement. “Given the general trend in America now, Texas and its industrial sector are ideally suited for continued growth as we look to a post COVID-19 economy

Alongside Conlon, who regularly hosts “The Deed” on CNBC, the bank is led by Richard M. Daley and his son, Patrick Daley. Former Mayor Daley during his 22-year tenure was instrumental in transforming Chicago’s real estate to enhance tourism with projects like the Millennium Park and Navy Pier.

“My father and I share a passion for urban planning. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex has undergone a remarkable evolution over the past two decades, given the recent shift in migration and now experiencing one of the strongest economic and population growths in the country.
The state is one of the most economically resilient states and only shows opportunities for Conlon & Co.” Patrick Daley, Conlon & Co. Partner, said in a statement.

The anchor tenant in Midlothian Business Park will be Sunrider Manufacturing. The health, beauty, food and household products manufacturer also announced it is relocating its headquarter from Torrance, California to Midlothian. Sunrider Manufacturing has manufacturing plants in China, Singapore and Taiwan as well.

“As Conlon & Co. continues to invest in the Texas market, we look forward to being part of the growth of this great state,” Conlon said. “With Texas being the second largest economy in the country, it is a great place to do business and we are looking forward to joining and actively being a part of this prestigious community.”

