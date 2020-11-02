More homes coming in West Fort Worth

66 F
Fort Worth
Monday, November 2, 2020
By Robert Francis
Vista West aerial_P courtesy photo

Robert Francis
Crow Holdings and James R. Harris Partners announced Nov. 2 the sale of 389 acres of land in West Fort Worth.
Chris Harden and Ryan Duffie of Cushman & Wakefield represented Crow Holdings and James R. Harris Partners in the transaction, and LGI Homes acquired the land.

LGI Homes, the 10th largest homebuilder in the U.S. according to Builder Magazine, plans to develop a six-phase master-planned community with a total of 1,225 single-family homes.
Home price points are estimated to be between $230,000 and $280,000, with the first phase available in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.

The Bridges – LGI

“In Dallas-Fort Worth, brand new single-family homes are hard to come by at this price point,” Duffie said. “With current limited availability, these homes are expected to generate significant interest.”

Located at the northwest intersection of Interstates 820 and 30, the new development is a few miles east of Walsh Ranch, a 7,200-acre master-planning community.

“The property benefits from outstanding accessibility and connectivity as it’s conveniently located off Interstate 30 allowing future residents direct access to major employment, medical and entertainment hubs including downtown Fort Worth, JPS Hospital, Lockheed Martin, West 7th, Sundance Square and the Fort Worth Stockyards,” Harden added.

