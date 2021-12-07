Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Mortgage lender to air Dennis Rodman commericals/ads in DFW area

FWBP Staff
Dennis Rodman plays against George courtesy photo

Haven’t seen basketball and media star Dennis Rodman in a while? You may see a bit more of him in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Independence, Ohio-based Nations Lending, a full-service national mortgage lender, has announced the launch of its first integrated brand campaign starring NBA Champion and All-Star Dennis “The Worm” Rodman.

In “The George Treatment,” Rodman goes head-to-head with George the pug – only to realize that George is getting the spotlight and pampered star treatment while Rodman goes unnoticed. The privately-held national lender, which has grown considerably with more than 120 branches and triple-digit YoY loan volume growth, invites both borrowers and employees to “get the George treatment” at Nations Lending.

“The George Treatment” will initially run in the Dallas-Fort Worth market before expanding nationally. Media will run across out-of-home (OOH), linear broadcast, over-the-top (OTT), social, and programmatic channels. Dallas’ Victory Park, Grandscape Mall, and transportation corridors will feature animated spots while office building elevators and reception areas prominently showcase the star of the show – George.

Nations is also running 30-second linear spots in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, with commercials airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, CNN, and The NFL Network, among others. Spots will run in primetime slots as well as throughout the morning and evening.

“You shouldn’t have to have 10 million Instagram followers to get treated like you matter, particularly when you’re buying a house,” said Joshua Kruger, Creative Director at Nations Lending. “We take care of our loan officers and branches so that they take care of you, and that’s exactly how it should be.”

“I think it’s a situation in which many of us can relate living in a world of social media influencers and digital stars,” said Zach Pardes, Vice President of Marketing at Nations. “It’s easy to feel overlooked, which is why we love to flock to brands that actually give a crap about the customer experience. And when you’re dealing with people’s money and homes, you absolutely want to work with a company that is invested in your experience.”

Nations Lending has several offices in the DFW area.

FWBP Staff

