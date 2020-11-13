Technology-advanced multifamily development Presidium Revelstoke now leasing

Presidium

Presidium, a diversified real estate development, investment and management firm, is now leasing Presidium Revelstoke, a three-story, 466,515-square foot luxury residential community in Alliance Town Center, the company said in a news release.

Presidium Revelstoke is the first multifamily community in proximity to Alliance Town Center that offers a modern, luxurious design, while fully integrating SMART technology into each of its 408 units, the news release said.

While Presidium Revelstoke is currently leasing units, the project is expected to be fully complete in 2021.

“Presidium Revelstoke was designed to make life hassle-free for its residents in one of North Fort Worth’s most up-and-coming areas,” said John Griggs, co-founder and co-CEO of Presidium. “Our team focuses on sculpting a sense of place, immersed in sustainable, technology-rich environments, and this project perfectly models those characteristics. We look forward to fueling that passion in our other upcoming developments.”

Constructed on a 17.24-acre site, amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas, gas grills and game areas, a second-floor outdoor deck overlooking the pool area and a state-of-the-art fitness center with a dedicated spin and yoga studio.

A 10,000-square foot clubhouse and leasing center offers residents a full-size demonstration kitchen, business center and billiards room. Other outdoor amenities include a dog park with a washing station, onsite car wash, electric car charging station and a community playground.

Presidium engaged O’Brien Architects to design the property, Kimley-Horn as the civil engineering firm and Provident General Contractors as the builder.

Founded in 2003, Presidium is a Texas-based real estate developer, owner, and operator with a 17-year operating history and an existing real estate portfolio totaling approximately $2 billion AUM.

