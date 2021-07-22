Thursday, July 22, 2021
MWBE Contractors for Expo Event

The Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association are teaming up to enhance DFW-Metroplex efforts with MWBE contractors, small business owners, and more.

The 2021 Build FW Expo Event will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Will Rogers Memorial Center-Round Up Inn from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The construction focused event will include more than 100 exhibitors, attendees and elected officials, including new Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and special VIP Guests.

Advance registration is $35. Registration at the door is $100.

Timeline of event includes:

  • 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.:  Registration, Coffee, Networking
  • 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.: Reception, Ribbon Cutting, Mayor Mattie Parker
  • 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Expo Networking Event
  • 12:00 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Power Hour Networking Mixer for FWHCC & RHCA Members.

To register: https://business.fwhcc.org/events/details/2021-build-fw-expo-with-rhca-5115259

