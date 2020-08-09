New 3,300 resident community in North Fort Worth includes lazy river, other landscape features

Hines, a Houston-based international real estate firm, on Aug. 7 announced Wildflower Ranch, a new residential community located just north of Fort Worth.

The master-planned community will feature 3,300 single-family residences, a resort-inspired lazy river, trails, recreational spaces, a Northwest ISD school site, all spanning across 1,100 acres of native landscape.

Adjacent to Highway 114 and US Interstate 35W, Wildflower Ranch is a family-focused master-planned community. The initial phase of the activated development will consist of 400 single-family residences by premier DFW homebuilders, Beazer Homes, Bloomfield Homes, Gehan Homes, Highland Homes and Lennar Homes.

“We are thrilled to introduce Wildflower Ranch and bring a dynamic experience to the area,” said Hines Managing Director, Dustin Davidson. “The city is flourishing with growth, and we hope Wildflower Ranch will serve as a magnetic addition to the area.”

The natural-inspired vision for Wildflower Ranch features an expansive lazy river complete with shaded gathering areas and a lounging pool deck. Additional amenities include a series of trails, thoughtful programming for Harriet Creek, a community pavilion and gathering area as well as multiple playgrounds for all ages. Served by the Northwest ISD, future plans also feature a new site for the school district.

Wildflower Ranch is near the booming job market area of AllianceTexas and is near the Texas Motor Speedway, Tanger Outlet Mall and Alliance Town Center.

Leading the overall development of Wildflower Ranch, Hines enlisted Goodwin & Marshall for the community’s civil engineering design, as well as Cody John Studios for the landscaping and amenity design, and Conatser Construction and RPM X Construction for the construction. The first phase of construction is slated for delivery in early 2021. WildflowerRanchTX.com.