Stefan Figley joins Westwood Contractors as CEO

Westwood Contractors has announced that Stefan Figley assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer Dec. 7. Robert D. Benda, who has served as CEO since 2005, will continue with the company as Chairman of the Board.



In addition to Benda, Westwood’s Advisory Board of Directors includes Michael Bennett, Principal, Bennett Benner Architects, William Latham, Esq. Acme Brick Co., Chris Leathers, P.E. Freese & Nichols\, Inc., Heidi Leathers, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and Nathan Robinett, Frost Bancshares Inc. (Ret.).

“On behalf of the entire board we are delighted to welcome Stefan to the Westwood team, and we believe he possesses the combination of skills and experience necessary to build on Westwood’s 37-year track record of success,” Benda said in the announcement. “Stefan’s depth of marketing experience including domestic and international roles and successful track record of leading large organizations operating on a national scale will bring added resources to the talented Westwood team and ensure a bright future for the company.”

Figley, a Certified Franchise Executive, has more than 24 years of experience employing his strategic vision focusing on the key metrics driving EBITDA performance and multimillion-dollar revenue growth.



He has worked extensively in developing and leading large and small teams both in the U.S. and abroad for national and international brands including Steamatic where he most recently served as president until its sale to an international public company, Jani-King, ServiceMaster, and Leo Burnett Worldwide.

Figley attended the University of Colorado and earned a bachelor of science in marketing from Texas Christian University all while earning a multitude of honors on the tennis court including 1st team All-Conference, 1st team All-American, and competed as a tour professional.’’



“One of the most important skills is the ability to adapt. You can’t always predict what’s going to happen. You never know fully what to expect from the other side. It’s about sharpening your skills and always being prepared to the greatest extent possible. The trials and tribulations of having to adapt to a situation is one of the things you must do to be successful. The other thing is winning. We all want wins. I want to be sure my team wins,” Figley said in the announcement.



Westwood Contractors is a general contractor with 37 years of experience providing general contracting services for retail, healthcare, hospitality, high-end office spaces, and distribution/warehouse facilities nationwide. Westwood Contractors is based in Fort Worth and has additional offices in Phoenix and Charleston, South Carolina.