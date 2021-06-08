Tuesday, June 8, 2021
🔒 Northeast Tarrant County: Destination Grapevine opens hotel, depot, food hall

FWBP Contributor
🕐 4 min read
Food Hall at Depot courtesy photo
John FletcherGrapevinewww.grapevinetexasusa.com Grapevine – the city at the northwest corner of Dallas Fort Worth International  Airport – continues to expand on its reputation as a destination and excursion attraction. John Fletcher The two most recent major attractions consist of Hotel Vin, which reflects on the community’s craft wine identity and its collaboration with the popular […]

FWBP Contributor

