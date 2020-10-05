58.3 F
Fort Worth
Monday, October 5, 2020
- Advertisements -
Real Estate Commerical Office buildings in Coppell sold
Real EstateCommerical

Office buildings in Coppell sold

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Government

A look at big issues on Supreme Court’s agenda

AP News -
Some of the issues either already on the Supreme Court's docket when it begins its new session or likely to be before...
Read more
Government

Facing a conservative turn, Supreme Court opens new term

AP News -
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court began its new term Monday...
Read more
News

Trump’s press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) —White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes days after President Donald Trump...
Read more
News

Texas man accused of punch amid Trump argument turns self in

AP News -
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who was seen on video punching another man as they argued over President Donald Trump...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

EBO Marketing Inc., developer of Sandy Lake Office Park, has sold the class A suburban project to a local accounting firm after walking back its original plan to part with just one of its two buildings.

The multi-tenant office buildings, totaling 9,224 square feet, are situated on one acre at 1507 and 1529 E. Sandy Lake Rd. in Coppell. They were 75% leased at sale time.

Richmond Collinsworth, first vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, and Jared Laake, vice president, represented the seller, who developed the office park in 2010 and has used part of the space as its headquarters from the onset.

“As the developer, EBO Marketing has an intrinsic attachment to Sandy Lake Office Park. After deep deliberations, the seller concluded it made sense to the keep the project together,” Laake says.

Sandy Lake Office Park will continue as an owner-user project. The buyer of record, JV Empire LLC, is setting up shop in 1,500 sf at 1507 E. Sandy Lake Rd., which previously was occupied by the seller. In turn, EBO Marketing is moving into 2,250 square feet in the adjacent building through a short-term sale-leaseback.

JV Empire had been searching the Coppell market for a site to lease. “Finding less than 2,500 sf and building signage on a prominent road doesn’t exist in this area,” Collinsworth says. “This is an analytical buyer who recognized the merit of acquiring a building and accruing equity versus paying a landlord.”

The Bradford team’s marketing attracted six solid offers because of Sandy Lake Office Park’s high visibility, freeway proximity and construction quality. The project is readily accessible to Interstate 35 E and President George Bush Turnpike and minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Phillip Maxwell of Glacier Commercial Realty LP represented the buyer.

“This buyer really wanted both buildings for the synergy and economies of scale,” Collinsworth adds.

Previous articleRichard Connor: The debate was an embarrassment – but you knew that
Next articleTexas man accused of punch amid Trump argument turns self in
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Business

M&M sells apartment building, River Oaks Shopping Center

FWBP Staff -
Marcus & Millichap arranges the sale of a 23,380-square foot retail property Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has sold...
Read more
Business

Coppell-based home loan firm announces IPO plans for NYSE

FWBP Staff -
Coppell-based Caliber Home Loans Inc. on Oct. 2 announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S....
Read more
Commerical

Architecture firm with Fort Worth office names new leadership, changes name

FWBP Staff -
ERA Design and Architecture has changed its name to EFG Design and Architecture Inc.Cray Bauxmont-Flynn is the Tulsa firm’s new principal and...
Read more
Business

Delta Hotels by Marriott to open in Southlake in November

FWBP Staff -
Delta Hotels by Marriott announced on Sept. 28 that the official grand opening of the Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Southlake is scheduled for mid-November...
Read more
Commerical

LanCarte leases industrial space to Pantera Ventures

Robert Francis -
LanCarte Commercial has leased 13,092 square feet of industrial space to Pantera Ventures LLC. The Industrial Building is located at 189 Bear...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101