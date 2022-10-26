Once thriving Rolling Hills Country Club moves aside for mixed-use development

The Arlington City Council approved rezoning of the Rolling Hills Country Club for a new residential and commercial development.

The council voted unanimously to rezone the 96.5-acre property, which is one of the few remaining large tracts of land in North Arlington.

Opened in 1954, Rolling Hills was Arlington’s oldest country club and hosted golf tournaments such as the Texas Women’s Open. The club closed its doors this past summer due to declining membership and its owner’s desire to sell the property.

The Dallas-Fort Worth office of Land Advisors Organization announced in August that it had brokered the sale of the property at North Cooper Street and East Lamar Boulevard to Dallas-based Provident Realty Advisors for redevelopment.

The club’s amenities included an 18-hole golf course, a clubhouse, tennis courts and a swimming pool, according to city documents. Single-family homes surrounding the country club were developed and built in the 1970s.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to develop the property into an incredible mixed-used development suited for the area, Rylan Yowell, managing director of master-planned communities for Provident Realty Advisors, said in a statement.

“We have a great respect for this landmark site and look forward to brining a project that will honor its rich history,” Yowell stated. “We are hopeful the project provides the surrounding community with a value-added mix of uses that we believe the site is suited for, considering its prime location and proximity to the surrounding entertainment district.”

The development plan includes construction of more than 200 new single-family homes on about 68 acres on the northern side of the property. The remaining acreage on the southern side of the property will be for other uses, including commercial and retail space, a senior living facility and townhomes. Apartments will not be allowed, according to a city staff report.

The Arlington Planning and Zoning Commission approved the rezoning plan in September. The City Council postponed a vote on rezoning so Provident representatives could meet with neighborhood residents, who raised concerns about increased traffic and potential drainage problems.

Landry Burdine, Austin Reilly and Josh Watson of Land Advisors Organization represented the country club in the sale.

“This was truly a unique opportunity in the marketplace,” Burdine stated. “Provident Realty Advisors won an intense competition for the site and will be a great steward of the property as it becomes a fantastic mixed-used development.

“It was bittersweet for me to be involved in the sale and ultimate closure of the club as I grew up learning how to play golf there in my childhood,” Burdine stated.