Peloton Land Solutions Inc. announces promotions

One of the first employees to join Peloton Land Solutions Inc when it was founded in 2010, Jonathan Ragsdale, RLA, has been promoted to principal of the fast-growing, Fort Worth-based firm. Ragsdale, who has more than 16 years’ experience in program management and planning, manages multi-disciplinary land development and planning projects.

Jonathan Ragsdale/Peloton

“Jonathan has played a key role in Peloton’s growth and has led the successful planning and siting of numerous high-profile projects throughout North Texas,” said Peloton Board Chairman and CEO Aric Head. “He is highly-regarded among our clients, as well as among our entire team. His project footprint and influence can be found across Fort Worth, Denton and the Town of Westlake.”

For the past 10 years, Ragsdale has been involved with site planning, entitlement and feasibility studies for various projects within the 27,000-acre AllianceTexas project in north Fort Worth and also serves as the planning/entitlement lead for the 870-acre Alliance Town Center mixed-use development. Ragsdale holds a bachelor of landscape architecture degree from Texas A&M University.

A new hire at Peloton, Brian Haynes, P.E., CFM, has been selected as vice president where he will lead the charge of a growing public sector services program. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University with a bachelor of science in civil engineering.

Brian Haynes/Peloton

Haynes is a professional engineer and certified floodplain manager. He has more than 20 years’ experience designing and managing public infrastructure projects, served as city engineer for five municipalities and developed capital improvement plans throughout North Texas.

Haynes has experience in operation management and leading significant public and private projects in the DFW Area. Some notable projects include the Downtown Reconstruction in Roanoke; $55 Million Solana Business Park Redevelopment in Westlake; and 1.2 million square foot Intermodal Commerce Industrial Park in Haslet.

Additional Promotions

Amanda Mata/Peloton

Associate Amanda Mata, P.E., who joined Peloton a year ago as project manager, is a professional engineer with more than 15 years’ experience and holds a bachelor of science in engineering from Texas A&M University, College Station. During her tenure at Peloton, she has successfully led design teams in the completion of multi-family, senior living and townhome residential projects, as well as the Parkland Hospital parking garage. Other noteworthy projects include engineering design of facilities and public roadways at Dallas Cowboys Stadium in Arlington and planning an integrated design of infrastructure facilities at for Nebraska Furniture Mart within the Grandscape master development in The Colony.

Andrew Mizerek/Peloton

Associate Andrew Mizerek, P.E., has 16 years’ experience in civil engineering, land development and construction administration, including the engineering design of large residential developments and commercial projects. Mizerek currently manages Peloton’s special district projects from the Frisco office. He is actively involved in maintenance projects throughout north Texas, working with district HOAs to provide continuous inspection and observation monitoring contractors’ maintenance bonds. Since joining Peloton in January 2018, Mizerek has worked with developers on the formation, engineering and maintenance of various water districts around the Metroplex. He received his bachelor of science in civil engineering from Arizona State University.

Tanner Sheets/Peloton

Associate Tanner Sheets, P.E., joined Peloton in October 2018 and is based in the Frisco office. He is a registered professional engineer with experience in civil engineering design of municipal, commercial, and residential projects. Highlights of Sheets’ residential experience include the design of master-planned community developments in Fort Worth, Fairview, and Grand Prairie and design and construction services for Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens, as well as Oncor Electric’s Oncor Blackland Substation in Fate, Texas. He received his bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of Texas at Tyler.

TJ Wells/Peloton

Associate Timothy “TJ” Wells, P.E., started his career at Peloton’s Frisco, Texas office in 2019. He has more than seven years’ civil engineering design experience of municipal infrastructure, as well as private sector residential and commercial projects. Wells has served as project engineer on numerous ongoing road constructions projects with the city of Celina, Texas, including the design of a six-lane divided major arterial. In his role as client service manager for several rural communities, he assisted in resource planning for current and future projects. Wells holds a bachelor of applied science in civil engineering from Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Peloton Land Solutions Inc. was founded 11 years ago and has grown to more than 130 professional engineers, planners, surveyors, scientists, landscape architects and support personnel with offices in Fort Worth, Frisco, Austin and Las Vegas.