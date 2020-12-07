63 F
Fort Worth
Monday, December 7, 2020
Search
How Recent Political Changes Will Impact Your Bottom Line
Real Estate Commerical Park Row Logistics Center sold
Real EstateCommerical

Park Row Logistics Center sold

By FWBP Staff
Park Row Logistics Center courtesy photo jll

Other News

Government

Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic

AP News -
By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials gathered at Pearl Harbor on Monday to remember...
Read more
Commerical

Park Row Logistics Center sold

FWBP Staff -
JLL Capital Markets announced Dec. 7 it has closed the sale of Park Row Logistics Center, a new, 155,425-square-foot state-of-the-art industrial warehouse in the Dallas-area community...
Read more
CCBP

Abbott appoints Jones to 467th Judicial District Court

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Derbha Jones as Judge of the 467th Judicial District Court in Denton County, effective January 1, 2021, for a...
Read more
Education

Abbott appoints Perry to Early Childhood Advisory Committee

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Stephanie Perry to the Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025....
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

JLL Capital Markets announced Dec. 7 it has closed the sale of Park Row Logistics Center, a new, 155,425-square-foot state-of-the-art industrial warehouse in the Dallas-area community of Arlington.

JLL worked on behalf of the seller, a joint venture between developer Stream Realty Partners and LaSalle Investment Management. Clarion Partners, LLC purchased the asset.

The Class A+ Park Row Logistics Center is fully leased to Mochila Fulfillment, which provides order fulfillment and warehousing services to e-commerce brands. The single-load building was completed in late 2019 and features a 32-foot clear height, 180-foot truck court, 28 trailer parking spaces, 22 dock-high doors, 60 loading bays, one oversized door, one drive-in door and low office finish.

Situated on 9.23 acres at 3301 E. Park Row Dr., the property is in the Great Southwest/Arlington Industrial submarket, which is known for its central location within the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the shelter-in-place policies that ensued have accelerated e-commerce growth and the need for warehouse space across the nation. JLL expects e-commerce sales could hit $1.5 trillion by 2025, which would increase the demand for industrial real estate to an additional 1 billion square feet. JLL reports that strong fundamentals and ongoing demand for space in the DFW market will continue to push rents higher along with new speculative construction well into 2021.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Advisory team representing the seller was led Managing Director Dustin Volz, Senior Director Stephen Bailey and Analysts Zach Riebe and Austin Ross.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleAbbott appoints Jones to 467th Judicial District Court
Next articlePearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic

Latest News

Commerical

JLL adds to retail team

FWBP Staff -
JLL announced their latest strategic addition to the Dallas retail team on Dec. 7. Commercial real estate veteran Amy Nott has joined JLL’s brokerage...
Read more
Commerical

Allied Electronics & Automation doubles Fort Worth Distribution Center capacity

Robert Francis -
Allied Electronics & Automation, a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products, has completed an expansion of its North...
Read more
Business

Iconic Fort Worth retail/office center to be represented by Vision

FWBP Staff -
Vision Commercial Real Estate will now be representing one of Fort Worth’s iconic and historic retail/office locations, the Ridglea Village retail center at 6100 & 6040...
Read more
Business

Legendary 6666 Ranch goes on the market for $192.2M

FWBP Staff -
The legendary 6666 Ranch (pronounced Four Sixes) is up for sale. Lubbock-based land brokerage and appraisal firm Chas S. Middleton and Son has listed the...
Read more
Commerical

Dallas park to get $10M iconic fountain

FWBP Staff -
Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park announced a $10 million gift will fund construction on a next-generation, interactive “super fountain.” The fountain is funded by a $10...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101