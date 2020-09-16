Peloton Land Solutions expands at Cantey Hanger Plaza

JLL on Sept. 16 announced the negotiation of a new office lease for Peloton Land Solutions, Inc. The Fort Worth-based planning and engineering firm is expanding their business by adding a new 4,197-square-foot office to their office portfolio in downtown Fort Worth at Cantey Hanger Plaza, located at 600 West 6th St.

“This expansion supports our continued company growth, increased market share, and provides opportunities for both existing and new employees,” said Peloton Board Chairman and CEO Aric Head. “In addition, it places us closer to our central and south-Fort Worth clients and projects which is an added bonus.”

JLL’s Cannon Camp and Ryan Matthews represented the engineering firm in the lease negotiation.

“Peloton’s new office provides immediate access to a wealth of amenities and terrific accessibility for their employees and clients,” said Camp. “We’re proud to play a role in their continued growth and are excited to welcome them to downtown Fort Worth.”

Peloton has played a key role in several notable projects across the area, including The Shops at Clearfork, Alliance Town Center, and Gulfstream.