Monday, November 15, 2021
Peloton Land Solutions promotes two

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
Brian Haynes

Marking his one-year anniversary as vice president at Peloton Land Solutions, Brian Haynes, P.E., CFM, has been promoted to associate principal in the firm’s Fort Worth Alliance office. David Kalhoefer, senior level land planner/project manager with Peloton since 2017, has been promoted to associate principal at the company’s Frisco office.

“Brian and David are valued and significant members of the Peloton team. Every day they show up ready to provide creative solutions for our clients that many times have long-lasting impacts on our North Texas community,” commented Peloton Board Chairman and CEO Aric Head. “We appreciate their hard work, dedication and commitment to quality for our clients.”

David Kalhoefer

With more than 23-years’ experience designing and managing public infrastructure projects, Haynes is responsible for growing the company’s public sector services program and has served as city engineer for five municipalities and developed capital improvement plans throughout North Texas. Some notable projects include the Downtown Reconstruction in Roanoke and the $55 Million Solana Business Park Redevelopment in Westlake. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Haynes is a professional engineer and certified floodplain manager.

As a senior level land planner/project manager, David Kalhoefer has more than 24-years’ experience in land development with expertise in residential land planning, commercial and retail site planning, landscape design, and project and construction management. Kalhoefer has led significant land planning business development and expansion efforts for the North Texas region and represents clients during public presentations of proposed projects to area city and county municipalities. He has also served on Celina’s Planning and Zoning Commission, Building and Standard’s Committee Comprehensive Plan Committee and Citizen’s Bond Committee.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

